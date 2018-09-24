PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — As a 33-year-old woman is recovering from multiple stab wounds, police are asking for the public's help in finding the attacker.

Portland Police say the woman was stabbed Sunday night in Congress Square Park. Police say by the time they got to the scene around 10:00 p.m. on Sept. 23, the suspect had already fled.

The suspect is described as being a white man, 45 - 65 years old, 5'09" - 6'00" tall, 150 - 190 pounds, with gray or partially graying hair, and gray beard. Police say he was wearing a brown baggy shirt, gray pants, and dark sneakers and was last seen walking east in the area of Congress and Free Streets.

It is unclear what motivated the attack, police say.

The woman was taken to Maine Medical Center where she was being treated and was released as of Monday, Sept. 24.

The Portland Police Department is asking anyone with information about the stabbing to call police at 207-874-8575.

© NEWS CENTER Maine