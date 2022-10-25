Man dies after lighting himself on fire at Poland convenience store

The incident took place outside the Big Apple Convenience Store.

POLAND, MAINE, Maine — A 68-year-old man died Tuesday after lighting himself on fire outside the Big Apple Convenience Store in Poland.

Investigators for the Maine State Fire Marshal's Office determined the man drove in and parked next to a gas pump, removed a pump handle and poured gasoline on himself before walking a short distance away and lighting himself on fire, according to a release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

An employee of the store ran outside and extinguished the flames.

The man died from injuries from the fire.

The man's remains will be examined at a local funeral home by the office of the chief medical examiner, Moss said.

The incident is under investigation, and police are not releasing his identity pending notification of family.

No other injuries or property damage was reported.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office assisted with the investigation.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, there are resources right here in Maine that can help navigate through those thoughts and find a path to hope.

Maine Crisis Hotline: 1-888-568-1112