Maine's 207 area code extended to 2025

It is estimated that the area code will be exhausted by the end of 2025, officials say.

MAINE, USA — The famous 207 area code that represents the entire state of Maine is predicted to retire by the end of 2025, according to the Maine Public Utilities Commission in a news release.

The announcement follows a previous prediction from back in 2020, where MPUC predicted the area code would become exhausted by 2024. Now, it appears the beloved area code has the hope to continue for an extra year.

The original 2020 report attributes telecom providers and large companies to the exhaustion of the 207 area code.

For Mainers, this news continues to remain disheartening, as 207 has become a well-known brand in the state. All across the state, people can expect to find souvenirs from T-shirts to tote bags with "207" on them. By 2025, this may no longer be the case.

Mainers, as well as MPUC, stay hopeful that Maine will continue to be a state with only one area code, just one of 11 states who have that.

"Maine’s 207 area code was dwindling rapidly, but through the diligent efforts of Commission staff in the telecommunications division and others, we have significantly extended its life,” Chair Philip L. Bartlett II said in the news release. “This provides us with some breathing room, giving us an opportunity to extend this timeline even further through additional efforts. We will continue to do what we can to preserve Maine’s single area code for as long as possible.”

The news release highlights additional steps that MPUC is taking, including conducting an upcoming commission investigation that will allow unused numbers to return to the pool, collaborating with Consolidated Communications to reduce the number of rate centers that take up 207 numbers, and investigating the "forecasting practices" of companies, including Verizon, to determine if they contributed to the early exhaustion of the area code.

For now, Mainers should spend their time leading up to 2025 acknowledging and appreciating their beloved area code while it remains solo.