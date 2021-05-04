Maine Warden Service rescues several people from cold over the weekend

A family and a hiker are safe tonight after Maine Game Wardens and first responders executed two rescues in freezing temperatures Saturday night.

WELD, Maine — The Maine Warden Service executed two rescues Saturday night into Sunday morning, saving multiple people who officials say were unprepared to hike in winter conditions.

In the first rescue, officials helped a stranded family of five on Tumbledown Mountain in Weld.

The family, Don Latona, 53, wife Meena Latona, 52, Connor Latona, 18, Meaghan Latona, 20, and Ashley Latona, 22, all from Freehold, New Jersey, climbed to the top of the mountain, but due to snow and ice, they could not find the trailhead to go back down.

Game Wardens and first responders reached the summit where it was windy with temperatures in the low 30's.

Game Wardens found the family huddled together for warmth and after starting a fire, rescuers and the family hiked back down, getting to the base of the mountain around midnight.

"This family was not prepared for the conditions they experienced on this hike. There still is ice snow, and sub-freezing temperatures on the trails of many Maine mountains," Maine Game Warden Sergeant Scott Thrasher said in a release. "These conditions can be extremely dangerous for those who are unprepared."

The second rescue also happened Saturday night, ending early Sunday morning, on the Appalachian Trail in Township E.

Officials say Christopher Lebel of Phippsburg, was hiking with his dog when he fell into water. Officials say Lebel changed his clothes but still became severely hypothermic with temperatures below freezing.

Lebel was able to send a text to a friend who contacted 9-1-1 at about 9:30 Saturday night.

Game Wardens found Lebel unable to walk when they reached him.

Rescuers started a fire, provided hot liquids and food, and were able to warm him so that he was able to walk to the waiting ATV at about 4:30 Sunday morning.

"Lebel did not have appropriate clothing or hiking gear for this time of year," Maine Game Warden Sergeant Scott Thrasher said in a release. "Had Lebel been unable to send a text for help, it is unlikely he would have survived the night in the woods."