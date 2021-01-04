x
MISSING: Brewer man last seen Tuesday morning

Police say Albert Schultz, 24, may still be in Washington County, possibly in a wooded area
BREWER, Maine — The Brewer Police Department is coordinating with Maine Warden Service, Maine State Police, and Washington County Sheriff’s Office to search for 24-year-old Albert Schultz of Brewer. 

Police say Schultz was last seen at his place of employment Tuesday morning, and friends and family "are concerned about his well-being."

Schultz was reportedly seen traveling east on Route 9 in the Beddington area around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, police say their investigation revealed. Available information indicated he may still be in the Washington County area, possibly in a wooded location. 

Schultz is described as being approximately 5'9" 193 pounds with red hair. He is driving a dark blue 2013 Nissan Rogue with Maine plates (5432XF). 

Albert Schultz, 24, of Brewer.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brewer Police Department at 207-989-7000 or your local law enforcement agency.

