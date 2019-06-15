AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Legislature passed a bipartisan budget agreement on Friday.

On June 14, the House voted 104-38 and the Senate voted 25-9 in favor of passing the budget drafted earlier this week by the Appropriations Committee.

The two-year budget is $7.98 billion.

It increases the Homestead Exemption, so Maine residents can exempt money from their property taxes. It also expands eligibility for property tax relief and increases revenue sharing from 2.5 percent to 3 percent next year and 4 percent the following year.

Additionally, the new budget provides funding for a number of health care needs:

expanding MaineCare

supporting domestic violence and sexual assault services

restoring low-cost drugs to cover more of Maine seniors

adding 62 new Child Protection Workers

increasing funding for Child Development Services

supporting efforts to combat the opioid crisis

allocating more money to prevent smoking

The budget proposal also adds $18 million to the Budget Stabilization Fund.

Some Republicans, including some in the Appropriations Committee who voted to pass the budget, still say the approved budget cost is too high.

The budget will now move to Gov. Janet Mills' desk for her signature.