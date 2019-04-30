AUGUSTA, Maine — Two Maine representatives are speaking out, less than a week after a federal judge blocked a new abortion law proposed by the Trump administration.

The program, referred to as a "gag rule" by opponents, would prevent taxpayer-funded family planning clinics from making abortion referrals. It would also prohibit these federally-funded clinics from being housed in the same locations as abortion providers and would require stricter financial separation.

RELATED: Trump sets up abortion obstacles, barring clinic referrals

Those opposing the new proposal say it would infringe upon "Title X", a family planning program enacted by former President Richard Nixon in 1970 that serves about 4 million women a year through independent clinics.

The goal of Title X is to give every person access to preventive reproductive health care, regardless of their financial situation.

RELATED: Maine politicians respond to Trump administration abortion referral policy

On Monday, April 29, Maine Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden visited Planned Parenthood for a round-table discussion with a group of people who use the organization's services.

"People need to be reminded that Title X does not pay for abortions," Rep. Pingree told NEWS CENTER Maine. "This is just a backdoor way to try and make it more difficult for women to access abortions But we're just talking about basic health care needs, so that's what they're really endangering here."

Still, proponents of the Trump administration's proposed program argue it would be a step toward ending a forced partnership between taxpayers and abortion clinics.

A previous gag rule was placed on Title X during former President Ronald Reagan's administration. It was then repealed when President Bill Clinton was in office.

The Supreme Court could eventually decide on this ruling, according to Rep. Pingree.