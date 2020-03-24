MAINE, USA — Businesses across the state have closed their doors following the coronavirus outbreak, however, some places have to stay open. That's the case for the Maine Department of Transportation, who's had to adapt to ensure the safety of employees, as well as the safety of the public on the roads.

"We're always going to have to have people doing the job," said Maine DOT public information office Paul Merrill. "Responding to highway crashes to help with detours, fixing a guardrail if there's a crash, plowing the snow, filling a pothole. That stuff does not take a break just because we're in these new, weird times."

MDOT crews are still working to keep Mainers safe on the roads amid the COVID-19 outbreak, but have made some changes. Crews are now working in teams of two to help practice social distancing, according to Merrill. Also, employees like designers and engineers are working from home.

RELATED: Snow brings power outages to Maine

RELATED: Maine businesses feel impact of social distancing and shutdowns

"Our primary focus is keeping people safe, whether that's our workers or members of the traveling public," said Merrill.

In a message on the Maine DOT website, commissioner Bruce Van Note said that capital project will continue with design, bid pitches, happening.

Merrill says that the Maine DOT has continued to stay in contact with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention amid the outbreak.

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Congress expected to reach deal on $2 trillion aid package

RELATED: What shelter-in-place and stay-at-home orders mean and how to prepare

RELATED: Snow brings power outages to Maine

RELATED: Maine businesses feel impact of social distancing and shutdowns

RELATED: CDC says 107 cases of COVID-19 further proves need to socially distance