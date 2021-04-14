x
Maine AG investigating fatal police shooting in Mars Hill

The Maine Attorney's General Office confirmed there was a fatal police shooting Wednesday morning in Mars Hill
Credit: Getty Images

MARS HILL, Maine — Marc Malon, a spokesperson for the Maine Attorney General's Office, confirmed with NEWS CENTER Maine the AG's Office is investigating a fatal police shooting, which occurred early Wednesday morning in Mars Hill. 

It's standard practice that police-involved shootings are investigated by the AG's Office. 

Malon said the names of the person who died and officer(s) involved will be released at a later time. 

This story will be updated when more information becomes available from the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office. 

