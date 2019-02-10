PORTLAND, Maine — A Maine native who's on the International Space Station says she wasted no time getting to work.

Jessica Meir tweeted Tuesday that she was already conducting research within 36 hours of her arrival on the space station last week. She shared photos that were snapped Tuesday by a fellow astronaut of her third session observing crystals growing in microgravity.

The Caribou, Maine, native was part of a multinational crew that includes a Russian and the first space traveler from the United Arab Emirates that blasted off last week. Meir served as a flight engineer and co-pilot of the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft.

Meir will be working on experiments ranging from studying gravity's effect on the human body to protein crystal growth to radiations effect on humans.

