Lovell home a total loss after fire

The home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, according to a witness.

LOVELL, Maine — Multiple fire departments responded to a fire on Christian Hill Road in Lovell around 7 p.m. Thursday, according to officials.

Michael Burke, who provided a video to NEWS CENTER Maine of the fire, said he made the 911 call. When firefighters arrived, he said the building was fully engulfed. The house was completely destroyed.

Oxford County emergency dispatch said they could not confirm any injuries, a cause of the fire, or if anyone was home at the time of the fire.

Dispatch said crews left the scene around midnight but had to return to the scene Friday morning because the fire had rekindled. They left after an hour or so.