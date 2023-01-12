Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah to join US CDC

Shah quickly became the face of Maine's COVID-19 response, with his voice and knowledge of public health serving as a constant guiding presence for Mainers.

AUGUSTA, Maine — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above aired May 10, 2022.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that its current director, Dr. Nirav Shah, will be taking a job with the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Gov. Janet Mills made the announcement in a release, saying Shah has been appointed principal deputy director at the U.S. CDC. Shah will assume the new role, second in leadership under U.S. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, in March, according to the governor's release.

Shah quickly became the face of Maine's COVID-19 response when the virus arrived in the state in March 2020. His voice, and knowledge of public health, served as a constant guiding presence for Mainers.

But he also quickly became more than just the man reading numbers and data on the other side of Mainers' screens. Mainers came to know him. His love of Diet Coke. His dog Quincy. His affinity for our very own Don Carrigan, and the many titles he gave him. And remember that time he Rick Rolled us?

His Facebook fan club has attracted more than 38,000 members. Cars sport bumper stickers that say “Keep calm and listen to Dr. Shah.” Mainers, in short, have embraced him and the thoughtful, reassuring, no-drama demeanor he displayed at dozens of televised news conferences throughout the pandemic.

In talking to Shah in March 2021, a year after COVID-19 came to Maine, NEWS CENTER Maine's Rob Caldwell wanted to get a sense of what the pandemic has been like for Shah. Not professionally, but personally. After all, he didn’t ask to become famous in Maine. Fate brought it on.

“I think it’s important for folks in Maine to know how thankful my family and I are for the support that we’ve received,” Shah said. “It’s not about me, though. It never has been.”

He said whatever trust he’s earned reflects not so much his work as the generosity of the people he serves.