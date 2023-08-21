Lobsterman finds body in water off Washington County

ADDISON, Maine — A body found in the ocean near Addison Monday morning is being taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta to be identified.
A lobsterman from Jonesport found the body at about 9:30 a.m., Maine Marine Patrol spokesperson Jeff Nichols told NEWS CENTER Maine.
The body was discovered about seven miles from Petit Manan Point, where missing 18-year-old lobsterman Tyler Michaud's unoccupied fishing vessel was found.
Officials have not linked the body found Monday to Michaud's disappearance.
