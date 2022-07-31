Alert issued for missing Livermore Falls teen

The girl was last seen Saturday evening at her home at approximately 8:30 p.m.

LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine —

As of Sunday at 2:18 p.m., officials with the Maine Warden Service and the Livermore Falls Police Department are searching for Asia Brown, said Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife communications Director Mark Latti via email Sunday.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for Asia Brown, who was last seen Saturday at approximately 8:30 p.m. at her home on Campground Road.

Police said Asia’s father learned his daughter was missing when he awoke Sunday at about 6:30 a.m.

According to police, Asia has high-functioning autism and needs medication. She is described as being 5’04” tall and weighs 140 lbs. Asia has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Officials are asking anyone with information on Asia's whereabouts to call the Maine Warden Service at 207-624-7076 or police at 207-753-2599.