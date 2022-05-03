Police identify woman shot Thursday in Lewiston

Her condition has improved enough that she has been able to communicate with investigators, police said.

Lewiston police have released the identity of the woman who was shot Thursday on Arch Avenue.

Meghan Duncan, 24, was a resident at the location, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the Lewiston Police Department. Her condition has improved enough that she has been able to communicate with investigators, the release states.

Lewiston police responded to a report of a shooting on Arch Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, April 28, and when police arrived they found Duncan, who suffered a gunshot wound, the Thursday release states.

Duncan was brought to Central Maine Medical Center and was listed in serious condition. Her condition has since been upgraded, the release states.

The Lewiston Police Department is asking anyone with information related to the investigation to contact them. The investigation is active and ongoing.