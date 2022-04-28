Woman in serious condition after early-morning shooting in Lewiston

Officials responded to Arch Avenue in Lewiston shortly before 1:30 a.m. for a reported shooting.

LEWISTON, Maine — A 24-year-old woman was taken to Central Maine Medical Center with a gunshot wound early Thursday morning.

Officials responded to Arch Avenue in Lewiston shortly before 1:30 a.m. for a reported shooting.

As of 8:15 a.m. Thursday, the woman was listed in serious condition, according to a news release from Lewiston police.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is assisting with the investigation into the incident.

Lewiston police said more information will be provided as the investigation progresses.