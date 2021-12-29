x
Lewiston Auburn

Fire at former Pineland Lumber building in Lewiston under investigation

A Lewiston Fire Department dispatcher told NEWS CENTER Maine there was considerable damage to the inside of the building.

LEWISTON, Maine — Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a fire at a former Pineland Lumber building at 10 Avon Street in Lewiston Tuesday night.

The fire started around 7:45, according to a Lewiston Fire Department dispatcher. 

Officials were at the scene until about 6 a.m. Wednesday.

NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to Paul Ouellette, the Lewiston Fire Department's chief investigator of the fire, for more information but did not immediately get a response.

This story will be updated.

Credit: NCM

