Fire at former Pineland Lumber building in Lewiston under investigation

LEWISTON, Maine — Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a fire at a former Pineland Lumber building at 10 Avon Street in Lewiston Tuesday night.
The fire started around 7:45, according to a Lewiston Fire Department dispatcher.
The dispatcher told NEWS CENTER Maine there was considerable damage to the inside of the building.
Officials were at the scene until about 6 a.m. Wednesday.
NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to Paul Ouellette, the Lewiston Fire Department's chief investigator of the fire, for more information but did not immediately get a response.
This story will be updated.
