New gas detector law takes effect in Maine on Jan. 1

MAINE, USA — A new Maine law kicking off on Jan. 1 requires gas detectors to be installed in some commercial businesses and residential properties.

The new law is in response to a deadly explosion two years ago in Farmington.

A gas detector is different from a smoke detector or a carbon monoxide detector. Bangor Fire Department Inspector Adam Vachon said if you have a propane or natural gas appliance, you need to get one for the safety of you and your loved ones.

Vachon said many people might not meet the Jan. 1 deadline because many hardware stores in Maine are out of the detectors. He encourages people to order them online.

"When there is any sort of a gas event, early detection is very important. So just knowing that there's an issue as soon as possible ... like I said, the outcome should be much better as far as life safety and even saving property as well," Vachon said.

"This all came to be after the Farmington explosion in 2019. Someone noticed that there was some more that we could do as far as early notification of gas leaks," Vachon said.

Detectors cost $30-$60.

"My aunt's daughter, her husband, and their two children all died in their sleep because of a propane leak. They all died together," Bob Alexander, the landlord and treasurer for the Greater Bangor Apartment Owners and Managers Association, said.

Alexander said maybe if they had a gas detector installed at home, they would still be here.

The Maine Legislature passed a law in June requiring detectors with alarms be installed anywhere propane, natural gas, or liquified petroleum gas is used in all of the following locations:

Businesses

Rental properties

Multi-family houses

Hotels, motels, and inns

Children's shelters and homes

Sorority/fraternity houses

Dorms

Mercantile occupancies

Assembly occupancies

Vachon said right now, fire departments are trying to get the word out.

"Safety of our tenants and safety of our buildings—that's primary," Alexander said.

Vachon said most gas detectors are typically plugged in or installed low to the floor, right by the appliance. Natural gas detectors should be placed high by the ceiling.