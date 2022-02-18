Lewiston crash snarls traffic

The driver was taken to Central Maine Medical Center with serious injuries, according to police.

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police are at the scene of a serious, single-vehicle rollover crash in the area of 1140 Sabattus St., between Pond Road and Golder Road.

Police said in a release that the driver was the only person in the vehicle. According to the release, the driver was taken to Central Maine Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police said drivers should avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed the crash should call Lewiston police at 207-513-3001 ext. 3324.

This story will be updated.