Crews search for possible survivors in Days Inn fire

Kittery Fire Chief David O'Brien said crews are still searching for people, and that one or two are still not accounted for.

KITTERY, Maine — Crews are on the scene of a fire at a Kittery hotel.

Shortly after noon Wednesday, the Days Inn hotel located on the Route 1 Bypass caught fire.

Kittery fire crews and law enforcement responded to the scene within minutes, Kittery Fire Chief David O'Brien told NEWS CENTER Maine.

O'Brien said crews are still searching for people and that one or two were still not accounted for.

One firefighter was injured with a laceration and one passerby ran by to look and became injured. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

As of 1:20 p.m., Kittery police said the Route 1 Bypass was shut down to traffic in all directions. Southbound traffic was being rerouted to Ranger Drive, the Kittery Town Hall said on Facebook.

Strong winds coming from the northwest, and a lack of water, fueled the fire, allowing it to extend to a building next door, O'Brien said. Several spotty fires then spread across the street.

O'Brien added the $1.64 million building is a total loss. The state fire marshal has been called to investigate.

As of 4 p.m., it is unknown if there are any casualties, O'Brien said.

Fire crews from 16 surrounding towns responded to assist.

This is a breaking news story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.