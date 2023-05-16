More bison reported loose in Aroostook County Tuesday

Caribou police reported at least eight bison running in the area of Dow Siding Road and East Presque Isle Road Tuesday afternoon.

CARIBOU, Maine — Even more bison are on the loose in Aroostook County.

Caribou police said Tuesday at least eight bison were running in the area of Dow Siding Road across from the Caribou Motor Inn, according to a Facebook post.

As of 5 p.m., the bison were currently on the East Presque Isle Road. Police said the owner has been contacted and on his way.

The public is advised to use caution in the area at this time.

The incident comes after Fort Fairfield police reported Friday six bison had escaped from their fenced pasture. Fort Fairfield Police Chief Matthew Cummings told NEWS CENTER Maine the bison were from Lone Wolf Bison, a farm owned by Craig Smith.

On Tuesday, five of the escaped bison remained at large after the owner was able to capture one, police said.

Caribou police confirmed with NEWS CENTER Maine that the incident is related to the loose bison in the Fort Fairfield area over the weekend.