Kids in Lincoln learn about bike safety

Kids ages four to 10 got a bike safety check and could ride through an obstacle course that taught them about traffic laws.

The Town of Lincoln held its annual Bike Rodeo Saturday morning.

The Bicycle Coalition of Maine set up a bicycle obstacle course for children ages four to 10. The children navigated through bumps, jumps, quick turns, and stop signs.

“It’s our favorite thing of the year. It’s their favorite community event," Ashley Mitchell, a volunteer at the Bike Rodeo, said. She added her son was so excited, he woke up at six o’clock in the morning to get ready.

The first 60 children that got there received a free helmet donated by the Brady Nickerson Foundation and Health Access Network. The helmets were also fitted by the Quest Club.

“It’s exciting. It’s a good experience for the kids. They get to learn a little bit about traffic laws with the stops and yields," Ralph Perkins, a father of five from Lincoln, said.

The obstacle course was designed not only to make the course interesting but also educational.

“It is important for our kids, especially as they grow up and bike by themselves like two of mine do, to learn that they have to follow the rules of the road just like adults in cars do,” Mitchell said.

Lincoln’s Community Events Coordinator was also helping direct bike traffic and she hopes the kids that made it through the obstacle course learn valuable lessons.

“I hope they remember, ride on the right side of the road, I hope that they are looking out for oncoming traffic, I hope they are looking out for each other as they are making their rides, and hope that they continue to wear their bike helmets," Community Events Coordinator Lisa Noyes added.