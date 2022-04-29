Former Mainer pleads guilty in connection with riot at U.S. Capitol

Under terms of a plea agreement, Glen Mitchell Simon, formerly of Minot, faces a sentence of 8 to 14 months in prison for participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A former Maine resident pleaded guilty on Friday to federal charges related to his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on the U.S. Capitol.

Glen Mitchell Simon of Jefferson, Georgia, and formerly of Minot, pleaded guilty to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building. According to a plea agreement, he faces a sentence of eight to 14 months in prison, although the judge is not obligated to adhere to the sentencing range. He agreed to pay a $500 fine as part of the approximately $1.5 million in damages to the Capitol building that day.

Simon was initially charged with four misdemeanor counts, including entering the president's temporary residence and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Witnesses reported to the FBI the day after the riots that Mitchell had posted photos on his now-deleted Facebook page showing him inside and in front of the U.S. Capitol building, as well as a video of him in the building saying, "We weren't invited. We broke in here," according to an affidavit by an FBI special agent investigating the riots.

Simon initially admitted he was the person in the photos outside the Capitol building but denied he entered the building.

But prosecutors said video surveillance footage showed Simon entering the Capitol building at the West Front, Senate side of the building, and walking toward the Crypt, as well as video of him inside the Statuary Hall 20 minutes later and inside the Rotunda 40 minutes after entering the building.

He was arrested on May 5, 2021, in Gainesville, Georgia.

In October 2021, Simon pleaded guilty to one count of "parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building." But prosecutors asked to continue the change of plea hearing to allow time to review a newly-discovered cell phone video.

On Jan. 4, 2022, the Los Angeles Times released a "helmet-cam" video taken by a photojournalist that shows Simon throwing an object and pushing against a barricade.

Prosecutors said Friday that Simon used a metal bike rack to push against a line of law enforcement officers attempting to prevent rioters from moving toward the Capitol building.

Referring to the newly discovered video, Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell asked Simon whether his comment in the video, "Let's go, let's make another charge," meant he was encouraging others at the Capitol to charge the police line to go further into the building.

Simon's attorney said Simon acknowledged he appeared in the video but did not remember whether there was a line of law enforcement officers in front of him or whether he was suggesting they break through a police line.

Howell referred to comments Simon made on various videos, including describing police officers as "spineless" and "oath violating." Other comments include "This is what a tyrannical government gets," "This is what a revolution looks like," and "Did they invite us? [Expletive] no. This is our house. Free men don't ask for permission."

Howell ordered that the video evidence be released to the public despite Simon's objections due to "the presumptive nature of the public's right to access public records."

Simon is set to be sentenced in August.