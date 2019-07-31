ROCKLAND, Maine — Community members in Rockland are hoping to get back local support for this year's Maine Lobster Festival after controversy cast a shadow over the tradition last year.

The festival made national headlines after a controversial decision to pull the 'sea goddess' crown from a local teen over online photos of her with a marijuana joint.

The incident sparked outrage among some community members.

Organizers told NEWS CENTER Maine they are 'moving forward' for the festival's 72nd year.

"It's a new year for us," Celia Knight, the new president of the festival's board of director's said. "We've moved on from last year when we had some controversy that we apologized for."

Thousands of people from around the country and the world are expected to flood the mid-coast throughout the weekend.

Knight said the festival hopes to sell at least 20,000 pounds of Maine lobster.

The annual event is a huge economic boost for the town's summer tourism business.

"It's a phenomenal tradition here that goes back decades," Tom Peaco, Executive Director of the Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce said. "It brings people to the area, introduces them to Rockland and the surrounding region and hopefully they'll want to come back and visit us again."

The gates open with a ribbon cutting ceremony at noon on Wednesday.

There is a wide-range of entertainment, a parade, a road race and more scheduled through Sunday.

Hundreds of Maine veterans will also be honored as the grand marshals of this year's parade, according to organizers.

"We're ready for a totally new year," Knight said.

You can find more information at MaineLobsterFestival.com.