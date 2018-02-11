ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — New leaders at the Maine Lobster Festival are apologizing to the pageant winner who was stripped of her title over online photos.

The apology was directed toward the community and Taylor Hamlin, this year's Maine Lobster Festival Sea Goddess, who was de-crowned just 24 hours after her coronation over social media posts showing her holding a marijuana cigarette. Leadership changes include naming Celia Knight the new president of the Maine Lobster Festival board of directors.

The outgoing president and vice president chose not to seek re-election, but will still volunteer on the festival board of directors.

In a Wednesday statement, the Hamlin family said they appreciate that the new festival leadership is "taking steps to make this right."

