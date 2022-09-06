How student art is helping to break the silence of domestic violence

The exhibit at the Farnsworth Art Museum seeks to empower survivors to find their voice.

ROCKLAND, Maine — Teaching kids the importance of healthy relationships early on is the message behind the artwork on display at the Farnsworth Art Museum in Rockland.

Dozens of children and teenagers are using paintings, drawings, sculptures, and poetry to express what love means to them and to help others who may be at risk for domestic violence.

13-year-old Isabella Navarro describes herself as a confident and happy person but often doesn't let other people know when she is in pain.

"Sometimes I feel like I am wearing a mask to cover up the hurtful words people have said to me," Isabella said.

She created this mask sculpture, adorned with quotes of her feelings, to help break the silence of domestic abuse. The artwork is shown in the windows of the Farnsworth Art Museum as part of a Finding Our Voices, 'Love/Not Love' exhibit, expressing what love is, and what love is not.

A blown-up poster of Carly Ritter's drawing is also on display. It depicts a girl in tears following a break-up.

"The picture shows someone crying because sometimes love can mean not love," Carly added.

"We talk a lot to kids about love, but no one ever talks about what love is not," said Patrisha McLean, the president and founder of the non-profit, Finding our Voices. The organization is the sponsor of the exhibit.

McLean started the non-profit with a photo exhibit featuring survivors of domestic violence in Maine. Now a statewide campaign, thousands of posters of survivors are displayed throughout the state including in more than 100 schools. 70 students, ages 4 to 18 from Knox Country submitted 50 pieces of artwork for the exhibit.

Posters portraying the art are also up in more than two dozen businesses in the Greater Rockland area, including the Bagel Cafe in Camden. Teaching kids at an early age to identify the potential warning signs of abuse. As for Isabella, she hopes her art encourages people at risk, especially kids, to reach out for help.

"Love isn't like a punch, love is not supposed to hurt," Isabella explained.

The artwork will remain on display through the end of June at the Farnsworth Art Museum.

The exhibit at the Farnsworth Art Museum seeks to empower survivors, to find their voice. The Maine State Crisis Hotline number is 1-888-568-1112.

For more information on domestic violence resources and programs in Maine, click here.