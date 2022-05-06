x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maine Politics

Maine to make abuse protection laws easier to understand

The bill's sponsor said the changes make the laws clearer and easier to understand, particularly for survivors who can't afford legal representation.
Credit: NEWS CENTER Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine has changed its protection from abuse laws in an attempt to make them more accessible and understandable for survivors of domestic violence.

Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, has signed a bill passed by the Maine Legislature that sought to clarify the laws. 

LD 1696, "An act to clarify and recodify Maine's protection from abuse statutes," helps make the statutes clear, easy to read and understand, but also "incorporates relevant case law into the statutory framework without making substantive changes to existing law," a news release issued Thursday from the Maine Senate Democrats states. 

RELATED: Helping Maine survivors of domestic abuse find safe housing

Sen. Donna Bailey, D-Saco, sponsored the bill. She said the changes make the laws clearer, particularly for survivors who can't afford legal representation.

The law changes will take effect in about three months. 

The changes were important because laws that “support and protect survivors of domestic violence only work if people know what tools are available and how to access them," Bailey said. 

The Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault said about 14,000 Maine residents experience sexual violence every year. Supporters of the law change said survivors can often benefit from the laws that provide civil protection only if they can understand them without a lawyer.

Click here to sign up for the daily NEWS CENTER Maine Break Time Newsletter.

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

More Videos

In Other News

Maine groups weigh in on leaked Roe v. Wade draft opinion