Preble Street to create new transitional housing for teens in Biddeford

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Preble Street announced Wednesday plans for expanding its teen housing services program into Biddeford.

The nonprofit human service agency, which has been serving Maine people since 1975, will be creating transitional housing units for youth in Biddeford through a $348,000 grant from MaineHousing, a news release from Preble Street said.

The transitional housing units will support up to 12 youths who are experiencing homelessness, according to the release.

Part of the agency's teen housing services program, Preble Street's First Place Transitional Living Program has been up and running for the past six years.

"Youth in the program receive rental assistance and casework support as they learn the skills necessary to live independently," the release said.

The grant funds will be used to expand that program to a multi-unit building in Biddeford owned by Biddeford Housing Authority. An existing building will be remodeled for the project.

The building will consist of three units and six bedrooms for about 10 to 12 unhoused youths between the ages of 16 and 24 over the next two years, the nonprofit said Wednesday.

"It’s been a true gift to walk alongside the young people in our First Place program and support them as they reach towards their goals of stability, safety, and independence," Hailey Virusso, director of Preble Street Teen Housing Services, said in the release. "We’re excited to continue growing this program and expand our abilities to serve youth outside of Cumberland County. This is the step up that these youth need to thrive."

The agency aims to have the new housing ready by later this summer.