New shuttle service takes people up Cadillac Mountain

The shuttle service offers one-way and round-trips to the Cadillac Mountain summit from downtown Bar Harbor.

BAR HARBOR, Maine — A new transportation option is now available to Acadia National Park visitors who have Cadillac Mountain on their agenda.

The new shuttle service called the Cadillac Mountain Summit Shuttle, a "profit-for-purpose social enterprise," recently launched, offering trips hourly between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. and again from 2 p.m. through 8 p.m.

"Shuttle leaves for Cadillac’s summit, from Bar Harbor, at the top of each hour and down from the summit on the half hour," the shuttle service's website said.

The shuttle's last trip down from the mountain in the mornings is at 11 a.m., and 9 p.m. in the evenings.

Park-goers can utilize the service every day throughout the entire season. For one-way trips, tickets cost $10. Round-trip tickets cost $20, and tickets for dogs to come aboard are $5, according to the website.

The shuttle has a dog kennel in the back, and all dogs must ride in the kennel, the shuttle service said. There is only room for one dog per trip. The shuttle also has a bike rack on the back able to hold up to two bikes per trip.

"For children, we offer safe, top-of-the-line, all-in-one safety car seats for infants to toddlers," the website states. "Parents are obligated to install car seats into the van, to ensure proper installation. We have 2 car seats per trip available."

All spots for dogs, bikes, and children, as well as adult tickets for the shuttle, are on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is no reservation system, and tickets are purchased as you board the shuttle.

The shuttle service said on its website cash is preferred, but card is accepted, and Mount Desert Island locals and workers can receive half-price tickets with a valid ID or paystub.

To catch the shuttle service in Bar Harbor, pick-up and drop-off are at 317 Main St., two blocks up from the ballpark at the Sunoco station and in between Pat's Pizza and Everyday Joe's, the website said.

"We aim to provide convenient, environmentally friendly transportation to the summit of Cadillac Mountain, while also contributing significantly to the local economy and community," the shuttle service said on its website.

For more information about the Cadillac Mountain Summit Shuttle, click here.