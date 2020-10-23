Historic American Legion Post has a new mission to support veterans with mental health services

The community answered the call to save one of Maine's oldest American Legion Posts.

BRIDGTON, Maine — Volunteers spent the past year renovating the 161-year-old building. The post, which was founded in 1919, has a new assignment to help support a new generation of service members and their families.

The post will be providing support group meetings for PTSD and battling addiction. Mental health services will also be provided through Togus and Portland Vets Center—a changing mission to help veterans struggling to adapt to civilian life.

"The Legion has had [an] atmosphere of a drunk bar full of smoke, that's long gone, and our groups are designed to get rid of that. It's a safe environment you can bring your children," Kelly Ela, a Coast Guard Veteran and member of the American Legion 67 said.