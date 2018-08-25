FALMOUTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A little of tropics in your own backyard. Most people think of Hibiscus as a tropical plant and think it could never grow here. But it can! There are varieties that not only tolerate our weather, but thrive in it. Terry Skillin, of Skillin’s Greenhouses in Falmouth says they are actually very easy to grow. They are not finicky. They adaptable to any soil ph, so they can flourish in coastal and inland areas. One of Terry’s favorite things about hearty hibiscus is that they bloom late in the season, offering color after more plants are spent.

You can buy bush varieties or perennials. The bush types come in varying sizes, colors and bloom sizes. The perennial variety has huge, dinner plate sized blooms. As for fertilizer, Terry says his favorite for these plants in Plant Tone. However, if you the plant’s leave are not deep green, you can add Holly Tone for a couple of applications till it greens up again.

