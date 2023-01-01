Smithfield man dies after side-by-side crashes through ice

Three passengers were able to get out of the ATV before it became fully submerged, but the driver was not able to get out.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine game wardens recovered the body of a Smithfield man whose ATV broke through the ice Sunday on North Pond.

Jeremiah Meader, 42, was driving a side-by-side ATV with his wife and two other adult passengers across North Pond in Smithfield at about 1 a.m. New Year's Day when the vehicle broke through the ice, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. The group was attempting to return home after leaving a friend's residence, the release said.

The three passengers were able to get out of the ATV before it became fully submerged, but Meader was not able to get out. One of the passengers attempted to recover Meader's body shortly after the incident but was unsuccessful.

The three adults attempted to find their way home, "but due to the extreme fog and darkness, they were unable to find their way off the ice and were rescued by emergency rescue personnel at about 2:30 a.m." the release said. All three were treated for hypothermia but have since been released from care.

Rescue personnel and game wardens searched in the early morning hours and by about 7 a.m. were joined by Maine Warden Service divers, rescue personnel from the Smithfield Fire Department, Rome Fire Department, Belgrade Fire Department, Norridgewock Fire Department, Oakland Fire Department, Skowhegan Fire Department, and Delta Ambulance.

Meader's body was discovered at about 1:20 p.m. about a quarter mile from shore and was brought to Dan and Scott Funeral Home.

Game Warden Sgt. Josh Bubier urged caution and awareness about ice conditions.

"Ice conditions vary greatly across the state, and everyone needs to check the ice before heading out. While in some areas, the ice may be thick enough, in other areas, it can be dangerously thin," he said.