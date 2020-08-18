Fort Fairfield gets their own fire rescue ambulance service

Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue Ambulance Service opened Monday, August 17.

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine — The town of Fort Fairfield, Maine, now officially has its own fire rescue and ambulance service.

The department opened to serve its community on Monday, August 17, 2020.

The town manager, Andrea Powers, says this full-time service has taken over a year to complete.

Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue has two, new, state-of-the-art ambulances that will be staffed with Emergency Medical Technicians, Advanced-EMT’s, and paramedics.

Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue was certified by the State of Maine, Maine-EMS on Friday, August 14, 2020.

Powers also says Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue has six full-time staff members and seventeen paid-on-call and per-diem staff members.