The Maine Forest Rangers assisted local departments in Bowerbank/Willimantic with a 1.5-acre fire on Saturday

SEBEC, Maine — In Piscataquis County, crews battled a fire just off Sebec Lake for hours over the weekend.

The Maine Forest Rangers shared several photos and a video on Facebook-- saying it assisted with the response to a wildfire near the Bowerbank/Willimantic town line.

Crews tackled the 1.5-acre fire for hours from the ground and by helicopter.