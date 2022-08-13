Fire at Glenburn living facility displaces at least two dozen seniors

Fire officials say all tenants of Sunny Gables Senior Citizen's Home in Glenburn are accounted for.

GLENBURN, Maine — At least two-dozen seniors are displaced after a fire started on the second floor of Sunny Gables Senior Citizen's Home in Glenburn on Friday.

The Penobscot Regional Communications Center activated the first-alarm fire at approximately 11:00 p.m. at the building located at 961 Hudson Road. It upgraded the response to a third alarm fire due to the number of tenants and some had difficulty getting out of the building, according to the Glenburn Fire Department's Facebook post.

Glenburn Fire Department Chief Chris Lavoie said the fire started while a tenant was cooking. Grease caught fire causing smoke to spread throughout the second floor.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire and help at least a dozen tenants out of the building, added Lavoie. According to the Facebook post, first responders searched each apartment to ensure everyone was out safe.

Emergency workers are teaming up with the American Red Cross of Maine to help relocate the seniors because the building is closed until further notice.

Lavoie said there were no injuries.