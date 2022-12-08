Does anyone else hear the dinosaur roars in Bangor?

Jurassic Quest launches at the Cross Insurance Center and will be held this Friday through Sunday.

BANGOR, Maine — Welcome to Jurassic Quest.

The Bangor Cross Insurance Center has opened its doors to the young and dinosaur-loving alike to experience dozens of interactive, animatronic, and prehistoric creatures.

“Jurassic Quest is the largest and most time expansive prehistoric exhibit in North America,” Brainy Beth, a dinosaur trainer with Jurassic Quest, said.

Jurassic Quest tours year-round, with three separate tours running simultaneously within North America and Canada. This stop in Bangor marks the first time Jurassic Quest has brought their dinosaurs to Maine.

The Jurassic Quest herd of dinosaurs will be in Bangor for three days from Aug. 12 through Aug. 14.

Visitors of all ages on Friday were excited to step back in time and come face-to-face with the extinct animals.

Vanessa and her son, Ryker, made their way to Bangor from Frenchville to see the dinosaurs. She says he was extremely excited from the moment they pulled into the parking lot, but the family has been excited even longer.

“We bought these tickets literally the day they got released, and I honestly think we are more excited about it than he was," Vanessa exclaimed.

Jurassic Quest Days and Hours:

Saturday, Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets:

Kids and adults: $22

Seniors: $19

Kids unlimited rides (includes entry): $36 for all-you-can-ride access to dinosaur rides, inflatables, and fossil dig.

Tickets can be purchased here.

