PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- This week's Fetch ME a Home featured pet is the energetic and happy-go-lucky Mazda!

Named for her running speed, Mazda is a two-year-old mixed breed that was brought to Maine from Tennessee to find her forever home. Mazda rarely barks unless provoked by other dogs, and she loves to play and hangout with humans. She enjoys other dogs and gets along well with cats who won't run from her. Mazda would do best in an active household where she can get some extra training.

If you're interested in making Mazda a friend for life, you can find her at Lucky Pup Rescue!

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report.

