Three-alarm fire in Durham under investigation

Three people who were fighting the fire were treated and have been released.

DURHAM, Maine — A barn used as a garage in Durham is a "complete loss" after a three-alarm fire tore through the structure overnight.

Durham fire and automatic aid units were called to the fire shortly after midnight Sunday for a report about a possible structure fire on Meadow Road.

"Crews faced a large volume of fire emanating from the barn/garage and threatening to catch the residence on fire," Durham fire said Sunday in a news release on their Facebook page. "Crews were able to prevent the fire spread to the residence, limiting damage to siding and exterior windows."

The garage was a complete loss.

According to the release, two members of the fire department were brought to Mid Coast Hospital to be treated for "exhaustion related illness," and both have been released. A third person identified as a mutual aid firefighter was evaluated at the scene by emergency medical crews and released.

No injuries were reported by residents or bystanders.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is being conducted by the Maine state fire marshal's office.

The Durham Fire Department was aided by Lisbon Fire Department, Brunswick Fire Department, Freeport Fire Rescue, Pownal Fire and Rescue, New Gloucester Fire and Rescue, Auburn Fire Department, Lewiston Fire Department, Yarmouth Fire Rescue, North Yarmouth Fire Rescue, and United Ambulance Service.