Driver seriously injured in Lisbon crash

LISBON, Maine — A man from Massachusetts is being treated for serious injuries after a crash in Lisbon.

According to the Lisbon Police Department, just past 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, the Sagadahoc County Sheriffs Office notified officers of a pick-up truck driving erratically.

The truck was apparently, "all over the road, and driving aggressively, going into the ditch, and driving around vehicles," according to the Sagadahoc County Sheriffs Office. The vehicle was on Rt. 196 in Topsham, heading towards Lisbon Falls.

According to police, the truck came into Lisbon passing Lisbon officers moments before the vehicle crashed. Police say officers were not chasing the vehicle when it crashed.

Police say the accident occurred between the Railroad Diner and the Rusty Lantern Irving Gas Station on Rt 196 in Lisbon Falls. The truck was totaled in the crash.

59-year-old Robert Labossiere of Wakefield, Massachusetts was transported by Lisbon Emergency to Central Maine Medical Center with serious injuries. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

The accident is under investigation, however, speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

Lisbon Police Department, Topsham Police Department, Lisbon Fire Department, and Lisbon Emergency responded to the crash scene.

Sagadahoc County Sheriffs Department Accident reconstruction team was called to the scene to assist in the reconstruction of the accident.