Augusta man charged with arson after allegedly setting off fireworks inside apartment

Gerald Stackpole, 44, allegedly set off fireworks inside his apartment on Jefferson Street in Augusta.
Credit: zea_lenanet - stock.adobe.com

AUGUSTA, Maine — A 44-year-old Augusta man was arrested and charged with arson Thursday after he set off fireworks in his apartment, Maine Department of Public Safety Spokeswoman Shannon Moss said.  

In a press release, Moss said the fireworks set off by Gerald Stackpole set fire inside the apartment he lives in on Jefferson Street. Fire investigators reported that he set them off intentionally.

No one was hurt as other tenants in the apartment put the fire out with fire extinguishers and a garden hose, Moss said.

Stackpole left the scene and was later found by Augusta police who assisted with the investigation. 

Stackpole was taken to the Kennebec County Jail where bail was set at $20,000 cash. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

This story is an important reminder about fire safety for the upcoming 4th of July weekend. Review federal and state firework regulations here

