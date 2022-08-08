City of Brewer begins construction on phase 3 of riverwalk

BREWER, Maine — Construction for phase three of the Brewer Riverwalk project along the Penobscot River has begun.
The entire project started with a children’s garden and has grown into a trail stretching from Penobscot Street to Mason's Brewing Company.
The riverwalk will be getting a 300-yard extension from Mason’s Brewing Company down to South Main Street.
This newest phase of the project was funded by leftover grant money from MaineDOT and the Federal Highway Administration after completing phases one and two.
“A lot of people have come down to it, we are seeing businesses come down to it," Renee Doble, the deputy director of economic development in Brewer, said. "Once you get the people here, then the businesses come and we are going to have all the same amenities in phase three as we do on the rest of the river walk with the benches, free wifi for anyone who comes down here, security cameras that the police monitor on a weekly basis, so it feels like a really safe place.”
According to the city of Brewer, phase three is set to completely finish by late spring or early summer in 2023.
More NEWS CENTER Maine stories
For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.