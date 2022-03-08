Back-to-school supplies drive in Old Town helps families prep for school year

“Given the times in our economy, many families have a hard time getting those supplies they need,” Founder Connor Archer of the Courageous Steps Project said.

OLD TOWN, Maine — As prices are going up, back-to-school shopping could be more difficult than ever this year.

For families in need, The Courageous Steps Project is hosting its 9th annual back-to-school drive.

Organizers gathered in front of the Governor’s Restaurant in Old Town Wednesday, collecting donations for everything a kid may need when that first bell rings.

All donations collected will go directly to two-dozen different schools across eastern Maine.

Those at Courageous Steps say they recognize just how much help is out there for students, so they try to gear toward specific needs.

“There are so many other back to school drives ... so we really want to try to fill specific needs," The Courageous Steps Project Founder and CEO Connor Archer said. "And like I said, we’ve been doing this for nine years, so we know what schools need certain supplies, more notebooks maybe, or colored pencils, glue sticks. We try to tailor each donation to a particular school’s needs."

They will be accepting donations for the back-to-school supply drive until August 13 on their website.

We are all setup for our 9th Annual Back-To-School Drive. Stop by and donate when you can today! Donations benefit 2 dozen schools in the region! Posted by The Courageous Steps Project on Wednesday, August 3, 2022