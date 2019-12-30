SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A child either five or six-years-old fell through the ice at a pond off of Minuteman Drive in Scarborough.

The incident happened some time Monday morning. Emergency vehicles were leaving the scene around 9:20 a.m.

Officials with the Scarborough Fire Department told NEWS CENTER Maine the child will be okay, since they got to the child pretty quickly.

The child was chest deep in the water.

An 11-year-old boy at a house next to the pond heard screams from the child, according to the boy's sister.

He alerted his mother, and she went out onto the ice to help the child.

The family called 911.

The child is being treated at a local hospital.

The sister added that the kids in the neighborhood have been told to stay off the ice until there has been at least a whole week of cold weather.

RELATED: Winter storm impacts Monday commute for some, Tuesday commute for all

RELATED: Before you skate, sled or fish this winter, be sure to check the ice, ice, baby

RELATED: Christmas rescue! Cop saves dog who fell through the ice