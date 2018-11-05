► APP USERS CLICK FOR FULL MULTIMEDIA STORY

*UPDATE* 5/11 3:30 p.m. – The suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Tibbetts, was seriously injured in the crash and was pinned inside the wreck, Maine's Public Safety spokesperson said.

State police said first responders were working to free him. He was later flown by LifeFlight to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

The spokesperson confirmed earlier reports that the suspect was still in handcuffs when he stole a Dexter police vehicle at about 11:30 a.m. It was found abandoned miles away about 90 minutes later.

Tibbetts was in a separate vehicle, alone, when police engaged in a high-speed pursuit, which later ended in the crash along Route 15.

Police did not know how he got the second car. No officers were hurt in the incident.

*UPDATE* 5/11 2:25 p.m. – The chase for the suspect has ended along Route 15 in the South Dover village of Dover-Foxcroft near Norton Hill Road. The suspect's vehicle crashed into trees, according to state police.

The extent of his injuries was not immediately clear though LifeFlight was en route to the crash scene.

DEXTER (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Several police agencies in Penobscot County are looking for a man described as "armed and dangerous" who is accused of stealing a Dexter Police cruiser.

Police say 22-year-old Tyler Tibbetts stole a Dexter Police cruiser

Police say Tyler Tibbetts had already been handcuffed when he took off in the white Ford Explorer with a No. 3 on the fender around 11:30 a.m. on Friday. Until it was found abandoned along Parkman Road about two hours later, the cruiser was last seen driving along Garland Road toward Garland.

Police say Tibbetts should be considered armed and dangerous. He is 5'9" tall and weighs 130 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was dressed in tan shorts and a salmon-colored t-shirt. Tibbetts will turn 23 years old next week.

Police ask anyone who sees Tibbetts to call to 911.

