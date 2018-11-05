DEXTER (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Several police agencies in Penobscot County are looking for a man described as "armed and dangerous" who is accused of stealing a Dexter Police cruiser.

Police say Tyler Tibbetts had already been handcuffed when he took off in the white Ford Explorer with a No. 3 on the fender around 11:30 a.m. on Friday. Until it was found abandoned along Parkman Road about two hours later, the cruiser was last seen driving along Garland Road toward Garland.

Police say Tibbetts should be considered armed and dangerous. He is 5'9" tall and weighs 130 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was dressed in tan shorts and a salmon-colored t-shirt. Tibbetts will turn 23 years old next week.

Police ask anyone who sees Tibbetts to call to 911.

© NEWS CENTER Maine