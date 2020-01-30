PORTLAND, Maine — This week, Portland's Eastern Promenade will be transformed into a winter wonderland for Carnaval Maine.

The festival, presented by Shamrock Sports & Entertainment, will have activities for the whole family, and kicks off Thursday night.

On Thursday, Carnaval ME begins with the Maine Bicentennial Snow Ball. It's a 21+ event and features food, local craft beer and music.

On Friday and Saturday, Carnaval ME has activities for the entire family to enjoy. Activities include a food and drinks inside of a giant, inflatable igloo, a rail jam competition, ice sculptures, a lighting display and more.

RELATED: Winter Carnaval Returning to Maine

RELATED: Carnaval Maine ticket sales to help local non-profit

Carnaval ME is modeled after Carnaval De Quebec, which has drawn thousands to Quebec City each winter for more than 60 years. The festival's mascot, Bonhomme, will be on hand in Portland as well.

Tickets to the festival are still available. You find more information on Carnval ME's website here.