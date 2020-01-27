PORTLAND, Maine — This winter, an event dating back nearly 100 years, will return to the Eastern Promenade in Portland. Carnaval ME kicks off Thursday January 30th with the Maine Bicentennial Snow Ball. It will be held under a giant igloo and will celebrate Maine's 200th birthday.

Throughout the weekend events will include art installations, illumination shows, a rail jam competition, and special igloo events such as Bites + Brews Bites, which will pair award winning chef's and craft brewers.

This year's event feature posters from Winter Carnival 1922 & 1923. Organizers say when they announced the event Samantha Linnell reached out and said her Great Grandfather, Victor Rupert Linell, was an artist, and had created the first posters in 1922. Those posters will be displayed at the Bicentennial Snow Ball.

The Narrow Guage Railroad will help with transportation, anyone who parks near Ocean Gateway can take the train to the eastern promenade for five dollars.

Winter Kids, whose mission is all about creating opportunities for children to be active, is the beneficiary.

