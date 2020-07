Chief Arthur Frizzle told NEWS CENTER Maine a man was swimming off the back of a boat and hasn't come back from underwater.

BOWDOINHAM, Maine — At about 3:30 Saturday afternoon, Bowdoinham Fire, Maine Game Wardens and Marine Patrol got a call about a man who went missing while swimming off the back of a boat.

There was a woman on the boat, too. Bowdoinham Fire Chief Arthur Frizzle said she is okay and called about a half hour after the man went missing.

Fizzle said the man is approximately 70-years-old.