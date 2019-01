PORTLAND, Maine — After being rescued during Sunday's snowstorm, the Avian Haven Facebook page says that the Peruvian black hawk will lose his toes due to frostbite.

It was not the happy ending that the Avian Haven hoped the hawk would have, but they are thankful he is still alive, and eating well.

Avian Haven says it will take at least a week before they can tell if the hawk will lose other toes.