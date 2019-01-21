PORTLAND, Maine — A rare hawk from Peru that has taken up residence in a Portland park since November was rescued during Sunday's snowstorm and is now recovering from frostbitten feet.

The great black hawk that made Maine headlines last fall, was found by cross-country skiers in Deering Park unable to stand and lying on the ground Sunday during one of the biggest snowstorms of the season.

According to Avian Haven, one of the skiers recognized the celebrity bird, took him home and called the bird rescue center in Freedom.

Volunteers helped get the hawk to Avian Haven during the sleet and freezing rain.

Avian Haven says the hawk was near death when it left Portland but by the time it got to Freedom, after a four-hour drive that is normally an hour and half, it was doing much better.

NEWS CENTER Maine

Avian Haven says after a night in the ICU the hawk was alert and standing Monday morning. A vet is expected to give the bird a full exam Monday.

In early 2018, a great black hawk was photographed in Texas as potentially the first recorded in the U.S. which could make the Maine sightings only the species' second appearance in the U.S.

The bird usually ranges from Mexico through Central America to Peru and as far south as northern Argentina. The hawk apparently resembles the common black hawk but is larger and has a different call and tail pattern.